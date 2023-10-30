Monday, October 30, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Editor's Picks In pictures: Pomp and cash at Busoga royal banquet
Editor's Picks

In pictures: Pomp and cash at Busoga royal banquet

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Eddie Ssejjoba

There was pomp and a display of royalty at the Busoga Royal Banquet as guests, dressed to kill, were treated to a colourful reception at Kololo Independence Grounds for the first fundraising ceremony for the wedding of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi.

The wedding is slated for November 18. The banquet attracted the business community and their friends, the royals from other kingdoms, corporate elite, politicians and artistes.

The vibe started picking up at about 8:30pm with the vibrancy of traditional dancers. Rachael Magoola’s performance, with Obangaina, as the highlight, got her fellow legislators off their seats and onto the floor, which they went on to monopolise. Other artistes from Busoga included Yaled Producer.

Prince Arnold Nadiope represented the Kyabazinga at the Busoga Royal Banquet at Kololo Independence Grounds
Prince Nadiope with the Katuukiro Joseph Muvawala

The Kyabazinga was represented by his brother, Prince Arnold Nadiope and was received by the kingdom premier, Joseph Muvawala and second deputy prime minister Haji Osman Ahmed Noor.

Notable at the event was socialite Zari Hassan, born and raised in Busoga, who arrived with her husband, Shakib Lutaaya.

Minister, Office of the Prime Minister (General Duties) Kasule Lumumba with Aggrey Kibenge, right, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Gender and Permanent Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vincent Bagiire Waiswa

They were later asked by Kasule Lumumba to greet the prince and other guests, including third deputy premier Rukia Nakadama, who seemed excited to meet the couple. Zari was later dragged onto the stage to dance while Magoola was performing. It was here that Nakadama also tried her dancing skills with a paka chini. Lumumba danced to every performance.

Kulthum Muzaata

 What energy! Muvawala later announced that the official dress code at the wedding at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe, Jinja city on November 18, would be a kanzu (tunic) for the men and gomesi for the ladies.

Pledges of financial contributions to the wedding were made with the majority of the guests giving cash. A man who claimed to have over 500 cows pledged one. There were shouts for him to donate more. He obliged and gave another.

Ugandan socialite Full Figure

Kampala Capital City Authority’s Robert Kalumba had decided to remain low key through the pledging session, until his wife, who was following the proceedings live on social media, called him, asking why he was quiet. He pledged sh2m.

Socialite Zari Hassan with her husband Shakib
Musician and Member of Parliament Rachael Magoola
Minister Kasule Lumumba and socialite Full Figure on the dance floor
Third deputy premier Rukia Nakadama (left)
Brig Gen. Chris Ddamulira Sserunjogi, the director Crime Intelligence
Some of the guests at the event
Cultural dancers entertain guests
Several people graced the occasion to support the Kyabazinga

You may also like

Thousands throng Kavumba for Bukedde’s Embuutu y’embutikizi concert

Pressure, tension and nail biting at Guinness World Rugby cup finale screening

Acting is harder than music- Maurice Kirya

MPs raise alarm over musicians’ proposal to tax smartphones

The MPs, ministers who don’t see eye-to-eye

Cindy makes U-turn on relationship with Sheebah

Ugandan stars braced for gongs at 9th annual African entertainment awards, USA

Busoga’s Nakibembe troupe set for global stage

Fifi Da Queen and MC Kats clash over monetary success cards

UB40 Featuring Ali Campbell quashes claims of fake return to Uganda 

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!