In pictures: Pomp and cash at Busoga royal banquet

By Eddie Ssejjoba

There was pomp and a display of royalty at the Busoga Royal Banquet as guests, dressed to kill, were treated to a colourful reception at Kololo Independence Grounds for the first fundraising ceremony for the wedding of the Kyabazinga of Busoga, William Gabula Nadiope IV and Inhebantu Jovia Mutesi.

The wedding is slated for November 18. The banquet attracted the business community and their friends, the royals from other kingdoms, corporate elite, politicians and artistes.

The vibe started picking up at about 8:30pm with the vibrancy of traditional dancers. Rachael Magoola’s performance, with Obangaina, as the highlight, got her fellow legislators off their seats and onto the floor, which they went on to monopolise. Other artistes from Busoga included Yaled Producer.

The Kyabazinga was represented by his brother, Prince Arnold Nadiope and was received by the kingdom premier, Joseph Muvawala and second deputy prime minister Haji Osman Ahmed Noor.

Notable at the event was socialite Zari Hassan, born and raised in Busoga, who arrived with her husband, Shakib Lutaaya.

They were later asked by Kasule Lumumba to greet the prince and other guests, including third deputy premier Rukia Nakadama, who seemed excited to meet the couple. Zari was later dragged onto the stage to dance while Magoola was performing. It was here that Nakadama also tried her dancing skills with a paka chini. Lumumba danced to every performance.

What energy! Muvawala later announced that the official dress code at the wedding at Christ’s Cathedral in Bugembe, Jinja city on November 18, would be a kanzu (tunic) for the men and gomesi for the ladies.

Pledges of financial contributions to the wedding were made with the majority of the guests giving cash. A man who claimed to have over 500 cows pledged one. There were shouts for him to donate more. He obliged and gave another.

Kampala Capital City Authority’s Robert Kalumba had decided to remain low key through the pledging session, until his wife, who was following the proceedings live on social media, called him, asking why he was quiet. He pledged sh2m.