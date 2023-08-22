In my 22 years in the media, I regret one story about Sheebah – Josephat Sseguya

By Ahmad Muto

Veteran Media personality, Josephat Sseguya of Bukedde also became a subject of interest after the blistering high-octane Sheebah – Cindy press conference on Monday, August 21, 2023. It was after a confrontational Sheebah threw barbs, calling him a failure instead of responding to a statement he made about her career.

On Tuesday, August 22, 2023 while on his gossip (Lugambo) segment on Bukedde TV’s morning show, Ekyenkya, he noted that he had a lot of barbs to throw back at Sheebah but decided to keep it professional in respect of journalism because that is what he was taught.

“I had a lot to reply but chose not to. I studied journalism in Makerere. They told us to be angry is human, but maintaining calmness was on us. You give credit where it is due,” he said. Then continued, “The truth is Sheebah is a better dancer than Cindy but when it comes to singing, Cindy is way ahead. You cannot be better in both. And also, because this battle is for singing, it is clear to see.”

However, Sseguya conceded there is a story he did about Sheebah many years ago that he later regretted; the only story he is not proud of in his 22-year-career in the media. But also he apologized to her for the story, as much as it was factual.

“There are things I said about her mother that I came to regret. But when I asked her if the things I said were true, she said yes. I apologized to her. If she said they were not true, I wouldn’t have apologized. It is the one story I did in my 22 years that I regretted,” explained Sseguya.

According to him, his regret stemmed from the fact that the story was about the singer’s mother, and considering he himself lost his when he was just 2 years old, he felt it was not right because he couldn’t have done it if it was about his own.