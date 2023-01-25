In Limbo: Kiwanda’s dream for Mowzey Radio’s burial site dead

By Joan Murungi

After the death of Singer Mowzey radio, former State Minister for Tourism Godfrey Ssubi Kiwanda promised to help his family make the deceased’s burial ground a tourism site. However, nothing has been done about this till now.

James Sserumaga the family consultant and co-director of Moses Radio Foundation told the Kampala Sun that there has always been hope for this development since Kiwanda had the capacity to help them achieve it. Sserumaga and Radio’s family reached out to him as a team and he authorized it.

Their decision was that they should develop the deceased’s burial site to the state- of -the -art where people and tourists from different places come and visit.

“But then, this is when he left office. After that, Covid 19 hit the world. After that, someone else was in his place as minister of tourism. We had built a special relationship with Kiwanda and he knew what we wanted.”

To James, the people Kiwanda left in office did not understand the concept of their story. It has taken them time to build a relationship with those currently in charge but with time, they believe everything will be sorted.

Mowzey Radio’s burial site in Nakawuka, Kagga was supposed to be turned into a tourist site. File photo

“It might take time but we are going to make it happen since Kiwanda already gave us a push. We still have to collect signatures and make people believe that what we are doing is not a scam.”

The money collected from this milestone will be meant for taking care of the children/family of the fallen singer.

