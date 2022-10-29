Sunday, October 30, 2022
I’m still recovering from my concert – Azawi

by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Singer Priscilla Zawedde, alias Azawi has revealed that she is still recovering from her maiden concert months ago. According to the Repeat it singer, she was overwhelmed by the turn up and to this day still visualizes the crowd, shocked by the impact she has had on people.

This was while appearing on a local Kisementi-based radio station on Friday, 28 October, 2022.

“I’m still recovering because besides even the crowd just turning up, the chemistry I had on stage with them was amazing. It is like we were just having a good time. It was not even about the show. It was just like my friends converged in one place and we were having fun.”

Azawi threw a successful concert in July and gave a stellar performance to match in Lugogo. For an artiste who has not made half a decade in the industry but loved to far ends of the continent, celebrated by the likes of Nigeria’s DJ Neptune, revered by Fireboy DML who said he wouldn’t mind a collabo, she lived up to the billing she indeed was one of the artistes to watch out for in 2022 by music channel MTV Base.

The concert also received rave reviews in mainstream media, social media and from local entertainment critics.

