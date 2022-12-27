‘I’m still on demand’, Harmonize taunts Kajala

By Kampala Sun Writer

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize appears to be struggling to move on after parting ways with his ex-Fridah Kajala.

Born Rajab Abdul, Harmonize appeared to take a swipe at Kajala by boasting that ladies are already chasing after him.

This past week, Harmonize wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram stories aimed at throwing shade at Kajala moments after she had posted a video of herself in biker shorts and a crop top.

The musician suggested the mother of one backside was fake after she appeared to be showing it off at the gym.

In yet another recent post on his Instagram geared to perhaps send a message to Kajala that he is still ‘high on demand’, the Aiyola hitmaker revealed he could not tell why so many ladies were allegedly after him adding that he was conflicted.

“I am conflicted on this…Ladies these days love me way too much, is it that am getting too rich or am getting too handsome?” he asked.

Harmonize and Kajala broke up in early December barely five months after the singer popped the question. The two started dating in September 2020 after the bongo artiste broke up with his Italian ex-wife, Sarah Michelotti.

They then endured a dramatic breakup in 2021 after she accused him was seducing Kajala’s daughter, Paula.

After their initial breakup, Kajala blocked the musician on all platforms and for a year they both moved on with their lives.

However, in March 2022, the bongo singer launched a bid to reconcile and win Kajala back after breaking up with his Australian girlfriend Brianna.