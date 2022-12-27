Tuesday, December 27, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News ‘I’m still on demand’, Harmonize taunts Kajala
Celebrity News

‘I’m still on demand’, Harmonize taunts Kajala

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun Writer

Tanzanian Bongo Flava artiste Harmonize appears to be struggling to move on after parting ways with his ex-Fridah Kajala.

Born Rajab Abdul, Harmonize appeared to take a swipe at Kajala by boasting that ladies are already chasing after him.

This past week, Harmonize wrote a cryptic message on his Instagram stories aimed at throwing shade at Kajala moments after she had posted a video of herself in biker shorts and a crop top.

The musician suggested the mother of one backside was fake after she appeared to be showing it off at the gym.

In yet another recent post on his Instagram geared to perhaps send a message to Kajala that he is still ‘high on demand’, the Aiyola hitmaker revealed he could not tell why so many ladies were allegedly after him adding that he was conflicted.

“I am conflicted on this…Ladies these days love me way too much, is it that am getting too rich or am getting too handsome?” he asked.

Harmonize and Kajala broke up in early December barely five months after the singer popped the question. The two started dating in September 2020 after the bongo artiste broke up with his Italian ex-wife, Sarah Michelotti.

They then endured a dramatic breakup in 2021 after she accused him was seducing Kajala’s daughter, Paula.

After their initial breakup, Kajala blocked the musician on all platforms and for a year they both moved on with their lives.

However, in March 2022, the bongo singer launched a bid to reconcile and win Kajala back after breaking up with his Australian girlfriend Brianna.

You may also like

Rapper found guilty of shooting girlfriend in the feet

Diamond Platnumz speaks out after Kigali no-show

Comedian Basketmouth announces divorce with wife

American rapper Rick Ross endorses Zari’s All-White Party

I came to Uganda to get a woman- Andile Ncube

Young, Famous & African stars jet in for Zari’s All-White party

Amber Heard settles defamation case against Johnny Depp

Diamond Platnumz, manager reportedly beefing

Mayweather’s daughter sentenced to 6 years over stabbing incident

Harry & Meghan documentary series gives Netflix a ratings hit

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.