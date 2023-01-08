I’m out of danger, Baryomunsi speaks out after collapsing

By Godfrey Ojore

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has spoken out after news of him collapsing in his constituency on Saturday, January 7, emerged.

Baryomunsi, who was airlifted to Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala for better medical attention, became unwell while at Ruhija in Muramba parish, Rutenga sub-county where he donated iron sheets to Kyakikyere Anglican Church.

This afternoon, Barymounsi responded on Twitter that he was out of danger and there was no need to worry.

“Friends, yesterday I had a blackout while in my constituency. I was moving from one church function to another. I was rushed to Kambuga Hospital and then airlifted to Mulago Hospital. I’m now stable and out of danger,” Baryomunsi’s tweet read in part.

The Kinkiizi East legislator, who was airlifted last night at about 10:00am, informed his followers that the medical team is carrying out further tests. He did not disclose what he is being treated for.