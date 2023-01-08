Sunday, January 8, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I’m out of danger, Baryomunsi speaks out after collapsing
Top News

I’m out of danger, Baryomunsi speaks out after collapsing

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Godfrey Ojore

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi has spoken out after news of him collapsing in his constituency on  Saturday, January 7, emerged.

Baryomunsi, who was airlifted to Mulago National Referral Hospital in Kampala for better medical attention, became unwell while at Ruhija in Muramba parish, Rutenga sub-county where he donated iron sheets to Kyakikyere Anglican Church.

This afternoon, Barymounsi responded on Twitter that he was out of danger and there was no need to worry.

“Friends, yesterday I had a blackout while in my constituency. I was moving from one church function to another. I was rushed to Kambuga Hospital and then airlifted to Mulago Hospital. I’m now stable and out of danger,” Baryomunsi’s tweet read in part.

The Kinkiizi East legislator, who was airlifted last night at about 10:00am, informed his followers that the medical team is carrying out further tests. He did not disclose what he is being treated for.

You may also like

My Facebook account was hacked, Recho Rey on appearing on banknote

Artistes clap back at promoters over booking fees

No 10 million, no Cha-million

I don’t deal with promoters because I know my value – Salvador

Trending: Netizens taken up by ‘nyash’

I will not get married, insists new dad Fatboy

Kampala-Gulu highway accident victims identified

Miss Uganda 2023 is back

Fabiola’s choice of language at kuhingira divides social media in-laws

Children’s drama show launched amid partying

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.