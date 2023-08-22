I’m a mechanic, I could be driving my boss’ car – Alien Skin on Range Rover

By Ahmad Muto

In July, singer Patrick Mulwana, a.k.a Alien Skin showed up in his area of Makindye with a black Range Rover that instantly set tongues wagging, the most popular claim being after three concerts in one month, he reaped big and decided to invest on a ride to match his new social status of star singer.

However, there emerged claims that he lost the Range Rover because they were nolonger seeing him with it, especially after his comments on not supporting Bobi Wine because he does not have to. Confronted with the question about the whereabouts of the luxury ride, he replied that he was a mechanic way before music and therefore, owns a few old cars of his own and fixes his clients’ vehicles that he drives sometimes.

“I don’t even know the cars I have. But the ones I own are old vehicles. I have been a jua cali [works with metal/wood] before doing music. I used to fix cars before becoming an artiste. You will find me driving my boss’ car that was given to me to fix. Or maybe he is going abroad for three months. I won’t fail to bless it,” said the Fangone Forest boss.

About the media circulating the story that he had acquired a Range Rover, he stated that he was not contacted on the matter.

“If I have not told you I have bought a car and you write a story about it, I will let you struggle with your story when I no longer have the car because you never bothered asking me if I owned it.”