iKon Awards: Nominees treated to brunch

By Hussein Kiganda

The organisers of the iKon Awards treated the 2023 nominees to a brunch at Divine Resort, in Mukono on February 14, 2023.

The event kicked off the pre-celebration activities in preparation for the award gala, slated for Saturday, March 25, 2023 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

The brunch was attended by several big fish in the film and TV industry, as well as partners of the iKon Awards. Some of these included Sam Bagenda (Dr. Bbosa), Eleanor and Matthew Nabwiso, Nana Kagga, Allan Kutos, Cleopatra Koheirwe, Prince Joel Okuyo Atiku.

Some of the actors and actress Eleanor Nabwiso (left) at the event at Divine Resort, in Mukono on February 14, 2023. (All courtesy photos)

Speaking at the event, the founder of the iKon Awards, Humphrey Nabimanya, re-echoed his confidence in the awards living up to their mission of educating, connecting, and celebrating filmmakers in Uganda.

“I firmly believe that this platform is not only educating and nurturing talent, but also creating a new standard in film. We have talent in Uganda, and we need to start consuming Ugandan talent and we can’t achieve that if we don’t invest in our work,” he stated.

The nominees at the event were also presented with certificates of nomination in this year’s edition as they networked for future projects. City events host Anita Fabiola added life to the event in style.

The iKon Awards are aimed at celebrating film and television in Uganda, by recognising, educating, informing, and awarding talented players in the industry.

The founder of the iKon Awards, Humphrey Nabimanya (left)