iKon Awards 2024 launched in style

By Hussein Kiganda

In a dazzling display of Ugandan cinematic talent, the second edition of the iKon Awards is poised to captivate audiences in 2024, following its official launch at the Kampala Serena Hotel on September 18, 2023.

During the launch, Humphrey Nabimanya, the CEO of Reach A Hand Uganda and the primary sponsor of the iKon Awards, articulated his vision for the future of Ugandan cinema. He emphasized the paramount importance of collaboration and mutual support among filmmakers to nurture industry growth.

Nabimanya expressed his profound gratitude to the Ugandans who believed in his dream and lent their unwavering support to help it become a reality. He harbored hope that the iKons would metamorphose the Ugandan movie landscape into a robust industry capable of global competition.

“I am elated to witness the second edition of the iKon Awards, a dream that started modestly but would not have materialized without the unwavering support of all of you who cherish Ugandan content and have bolstered us in every conceivable manner. We invest in Ugandan films because we ardently believe in the potency of storytelling to shape narratives, amplify voices, and leave an indelible impact on our society,” Nabimanya affirmed.

The inaugural edition of the iKon Awards, held in March 2023, left an enduring mark as an unequivocal success. During the recent launch event, winners from the debut edition were honored with certificates. Notably, Loukman Ali was recognized for his exceptional work on “Girl in the Yellow Jumper.” The event also bestowed the prestigious lifetime achievement award upon Prof. J.W Katende for his invaluable contributions to the Ugandan film industry.

Distinguished by its opulence and grandeur, the awards event marked a pioneering endeavor in Uganda. It was headlined by the renowned Nigerian actor Ramsey Noah, who generously shared insights with Ugandan filmmakers.

It is noteworthy that the platform facilitated the efforts of ten young filmmakers who produced ten short films, with “Mama” by Doreen Mirembe emerging as the winner, securing a substantial prize that enabled her to expand the short film into a full-length feature.

Humphrey Nabimanya is well-regarded for spearheading the production of the Kyaddala TV series, Sabotage, When You Become Me, and numerous other films.

About iKon Awards:

The iKon Awards serves as an inspirational platform with a dual mission of promoting positive change and acknowledging exceptional individuals and entities. Devoted to recognizing excellence within the Ugandan film industry, the iKon Awards aspires to inspire and uplift aspiring filmmakers while fostering unity and collaboration in the pursuit of cinematic brilliance.