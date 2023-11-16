Friday, November 17, 2023
Idris Elba’s chef, South Africa’s DJ Lebza to grace luxury bar launch

By Reagan Ssempijja 

This Friday, November 17, renowned chef Eduardo Bordereau from the UK will grace the launch of luxury bar and lounge – Noni Vie. 

For clarity about who he is, Bordereau is known for being one of the key chefs at British actor Idris Elba’s restaurant – Porte Noire – located in King’s Cross, London. 

Known for his mouth-watering Spanish cuisines, Bordereau is expected to treat guests’ taste buds to a once-in-a-lifetime sumptuous experience. 

Bordereau will be joined by chef Zein Abdullah from Uganda, to spice up the evening with some rather familiar taste for the guests. 

The event will also be characterised by an immersive entertainment lin up that will include DJ Lebza ‘The Villain’ from South Africa.

For those interested in Amapiano vibes, Lebza is one to look out for, especially with how he fuses that sound with house and afrobeat music. 

During a press conference held at Noni Vie Bar and Lounge, Lugogo, Kampala, on November 15, the organisers of the grand launch, partnering with Uganda Breweries Ltd’s Johnnie Walker brand, added that Lebza will be joined by Ugandan DJ Nelly Sting, providing a captivating  performance that mirrors the sophistication and boujee outlook of the bar. 

Both Chef Eduardo and DJ Lebza are already in the country, and were present at the press conference, promising Ugandan fans good food and good music, respectively. 

