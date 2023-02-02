Idris Elba to set up film studio in Tanzania

By Ahmad Muto

Multi-award winning British actor Idris Elba has expressed interest in opening up a film studio in Tanzania after meeting the country’s president, Samia Suluhu.

They met on the sidelines of the just concluded World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland with the actor’s model/actress wife, Sabrina Dhowre.

The director of presidential communications, Zuhura Yunus, made the revelation while updating members of Tanzanian press on the president’s Davos trip. That the two held initial talks to set up the studio.

The studio, according to her, will benefit the entire East African region and beyond.

The Obsessed actor in the past expressed interest in not just making movies in Africa, but also setting up a studio.

Elba and Sabrina are both UN International Fund for Agricultural Development Goodwill Ambassadors. At the World Economic Forum, the pair discussed empowering rural communities, access to youth education and fixing food system for vulnerable communities.