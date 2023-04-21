Idd: Are you dressing up for Allah or Abdullah?

By Joan Murungi



In an Idd el-Fitr message, Islamic scholar Dr. Abdul Hafiz Walusimbi has called upon Muslims to maintain the high moral standards they exhibited during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, he reminded Muslim women about the Sharia law, urging them to dress in a way that glorifies Allah.

He said the outfit should meet the following requirements:

It should not have a shouting colour that draws people’s attention.



It should not be tight on the body.



“An outfit that shows a woman’s curves; hips and breasts is not acceptable. It should not be transparent. One should also not wear a strong perfume that makes others notice their presence,” Walusimbi said.

Do we dress up for Allah or Abdullah?

Walusimbi said Muslims have to first please their Creator, Allah and then the husband comes later.

“Whatever we do, we do it to please Allah. Hijab is a commandment from God,” he said.

He gave the example of a man who will tell his wife that he wouldn’t want to see her in a hijab, but instead, he would love her to put on a mini-skirt.

“If God is pleased and the husband isn’t, that is up to him.”

Likening modesty in dressing to having dollars, Walusimbi said: “When you have 1,000 dollars, you don’t move around exposing it to people because it is valuable. ”



Other dont’s

The head veil should be tied in a way that doesn’t show the kind of hair that the woman has.

Muslim woman should not wear makeup and go out to the public.

“Makeup is for beautification. We wouldn’t want her to revel her beauty to irresponsible people. Makeup should stop at home or at husband’s house,” Walusimbi said.

He, however, noted that the application of petroleum jelly or body lotion to nourish the skin is acceptable.

“A woman is allowed to apply henna on her nails, but not nail polish (cutex) or any permanent chemical. Artificial nails aren’t allowed. Nails shouldn’t be decorated in a way that will cause temptation amongst the people she associates with. Applying cutex creates temptation,” Walusimbi said.



He revealed that women can wear jewellery, but then, it should not be exposed.





Walusimbi condemned ‘weekend marriages’ A weekend marriage is a name that social media in-laws have given to unmarried couples that spend nights at their partner’s homes over the weekend.



“If you want your status to be married, marry. Let witnesses and parents be present and your bride price should be paid to show that you are fully married. In Islam, we don’t have temporary or weekend marriages. That is adultery,” he said.



Walusimbi urged women not to undermine modest weddings.

“Some people think that holding luxurious wedding makes it all but that’s not the case. You can hold your Nikkah (Islamic wedding) and then do a big function later on,” he said.

