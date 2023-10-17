Tuesday, October 17, 2023
I would have shunned Vivian Tendo wedding even if she invited me – Yese Oman

By Mariam Nakalema 

In July, Vivian Tendo, who is popularly known for her Hajjat Wa Hajji, was joined in holy matrimony with her fiancee, Pastor Moses Tinsley.

The wedding took place before few friends and family at one of the talcum powder sand beaches in Mombasa.

This came after the couple had an introduction in Kiwumu, Kalambi – Buloba on Mityana Road at Vivian Tendo’s parents home.

One of the people who was absent was her former manager, Yese Oman Rafiki, under Route Entertainment. He was the one who introduced Tendo to the music industry. No one expected Oman to be there at the event anyway as the two had gone their separate ways. However, like a woman scorned, he said even if Tendo had extended an invitation to him, he would not honour it.

”I am busy these days with my projects, but on top of that, they didn’t invite me, which is okay,” Oman stated, while appearing on a TV interview on October 16, 2023.

Following her wedding, when The Kampala Sun asked Vivan Tendo who her new manager is, she said: “Since I got married to Moses, we are now two in one and he is my manager now.”

She revealed that they wanted a few guests at their wedding.

