I won’t do commercial music anymore, says Bobi Wine

By Alfred Byenkya

Singer-turned-politician Bobi Wine aka Robert Kyagulanyi has said he doesn’t see himself doing commercial music again because he no longer has the time or the platforms.

On Saturday, April 1, the Fire Base Entertainment singer told a local television during a live interview at his One Love Beach Busabala that he is now focusing on his political career, which he started in 2017 when he contested and became MP for Kyadondo East Constituency.

“Politics is taking much of my time and I don’t regret joining it because it’s also a service that that is aimed at bettering the social and economic sectors of our country,” he said.

Bobi said he was forced to suspend his music career after the Government blocked his shows in 2018.

“I cannot continue doing commercial music when we are not allowed to hold shows in Uganda. I don’t know when this ban on my shows will end and as a result, I resorted to doing songs to promote my new-found career,” he explained.

Bobi, however, said his backup singer Nubian Li is taking a break from music and doesn’t know whether he is still interested in being a commercial musician.

Bobi asked the media and the public to stop comparing him with veteran musicians Bebe Cool and Chameleone, saying the debate stopped when he joined elective politics.