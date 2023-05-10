I will not stop speaking the truth, vows Wisdom Kaye

By Mariam Nakalema

Wisdom Kaye, a blogger and political analyst, has vowed to continue speaking the truth no matter what, following the murder of his friend and colleague, Isma Olaxess aka Jajja Iculi, on May 6, 2023.

The vocal Olaxess was shot dead in Kyanja, a Kampala suburb, on May 6, 2023.

“I will not stop blogging and telling people the truth about what’s going on in the country because that’s the role of a blogger,” Wisdom Kaye told The Kampala Sun during Olaxess’ burial in Mukono on May 7, 2023.

He advised his fellow bloggers to always say the truth.

Wisdom Kaye said in the event that he dies, all his property should go to his children.

In the days following the gruesome murder of Olaxess, many bloggers have expressed concern for their safety, with some claiming they are being targeted by unknown people.

However, the police spokesperson, Fred Enanga, urged those who have experienced intimidation or threats to file a report.

“As of now, we have not received any report of threats from anyone. People just make claims and statements on social media. They should report in case of any threats. Right now there are no risks to other bloggers,” he noted.