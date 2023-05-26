Friday, May 26, 2023
I will not stop singing bubble gum music – Alien Skin

By Alfred Byenkya

Fast-rising artiste Alien skin has said he will not change his style of music despite it being labelled as “bubble gum”.

“If my music is bubble gum as they say, why is it that my old tracks are still being played?” he wondered in a recent social media post.

The Luga flow rapper vowed not to change his brand as a ghetto resident.

He said he will continue sampling old school tracks and songs because they are what make him different from others.

“I sometimes feel like an alien just like brand name is and I sometimes feel I don’t belong anywhere,” Alien revealed.

The artiste revealed that he is in advanced stages of organising his own music concert called Enkwacho Festival and says he will start promoting it when he confirms the date and the venue.

“It will be a two-day music festival, but I will talk about more in the coming months when I confirm the date and the venue and it will be organised by my management called FanGone Forest Entertainment,” he added.

The artiste got his musical breakthrough in 2022 after the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted by the Government.

On May 31, 2023, Alien will be performing at the Comedy Store event at the UMA Multipurpose Hall, Lugogo in Kampala.

