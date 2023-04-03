Monday, April 3, 2023
World News

I will not pay for Twitter – Akon

by Editorial Team
By Hussein Kiganda

American-Senegalese singer Aliaune Damala Badara Akon Thiam known by his stage name Akon has revealed that he will not pay for Twitter verification budgets.

Days ago, Twitter boss Elon Musk informed the users of the platform that they will have to pay to be verified as authentic users.

In response to this, Akon tweeted reminding him that at first, the platform begged musicians to be part of it, for it to stand and stay relevant. He said that if it is the same platform that is telling them to pay for verification, he will not be among those that will lose their cash.

“Back in the day, Twitter was begging musicians to stay on cause they didn’t have traffic. They came up with a verification process to protect accounts from fake ones, now @elonmusk is taking that away and forcing us to pay-FYI, I ain’t paying sh-it for something we helped build,” Akon wrote.

To be verified, one must pay $7 to $10 monthly according to Musk. As much as most big artists across the globe can afford it, several of them have been against it.

The “Lonely” hitmaker is known for songs such as; Smack That, Bananza, Right Now, Dont Matter, Be With You, I Wanna Love You.

