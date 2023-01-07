I will not get married, insists new dad Fatboy

By Ahmad Muto

In December 2022, 48-year-old media personality James Onen alias Fatboy welcomed his first child – a baby girl.

Speaking to The Kampala Sun, he, however, said there is no wedding on the cards for him and his reason is one – stress.

“That is just it for me I don’t need stress. I have been consistent with my argument. People just do not listen to me and make their own assumptions. I have never said people should not have partners; I am just opposed to marriage and the reason is stress. My baby mama is not stressing me, so I am good,” he said.

On December 31, 2022, Fatboy shared a photo holding the newborn and captioned it: “2022 ended nicely for me.”

Years ago, he said he was very much comfortable having a child, but never espoused the idea of marriage at all.

In 2021, Fatboy accused Ugandan women of turning relationships into transactions, the reason, he said, the men had started walking non-Ugandan women down the aisle. That same year, he accused singer Rema Namakula of ruining the idea of kukyala with unnecessary extravagance.

Fatboy, while at Sanyu FM, was a polarising figure on morning radio because of his socially brutal and unpopular opinions.

His views on religion, culture, parenting and relationships/marriage disturbed the peace of many that he was hated and loved in equal measure.