Sunday, March 5, 2023
I will not collaborate with any established musician, Alien Skin swears

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Mariam Nakalema

Controversial singer Alien Skin, real name Patrick Mulwana, has vowed not to do a collabo with any established musician.

The Sitya Danger singer said he arrived at the decision because none helped him when he was struggling to get to the top, so he must retaliate.

”When you sing a hit song, they start yearning for you. They forget that they did not help you when you were starting out,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at Makindye Climax Bar in Kampala on March 2, Alien said he would only collaborate with upcoming artistes.

Whether Alien Skin himself is an established or upcoming artiste is subject to debate, but he is not ready to be lumped among upcoming artistes.

The artiste was the source of drama at the Zzina Awards launch ceremony in February.

Alien Skin shocked fans when he declined to be nominated in the “Best Upcoming Artiste of The Year” category.

The funny moment went down as Prim Asiimwe mentioned names of artistes selected to appear in that category.

Upon hearing his name, he shouted at top of his voice, saying he cannot be pooled among ‘Upcoming Artistes’ while threatening to leave. He was later calmed down.

