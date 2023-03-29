Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I will continue raising my daughter singlehandedly, vows Nwagi
Top News

I will continue raising my daughter singlehandedly, vows Nwagi

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi has said she is determined to raise her daughter Destiny Valerie Mirembe as a single mother.

She said she has been taking care of Mirembe singlehandedly from the time she separated with her father, Josh, in December 2017.

Mirembe made 12 years this year and celebrated her birthday in early March, with gifts from her mother.

Nwagi also said her relationship with Josh has always been abusive and said she had to leave him alone because he was not adding any value to her life.

“I have been doing everything for her alone and I am determined to continue hustling until she becomes independent,” Nwagi said.

The Matala singer made the remarks during a recent interview with Urban Television.

Throughout her years of stardom, the singer has made it clear that nothing will ever get between herself and her daughter and has often attacked critics for making harsh comments about her.

You may also like

Sheebah hits 100 million YouTube views

Fans trash Bebe Cool’s ‘Zzina’ song, welcome his new reggae drop   

Hair by Zziwa scoops award in South Africa

Woman arrested over suspicion of stealing baby to please lover

US media outlets list Rwenzori half-marathon among best

Tourism enthusiast Amos Wekesa equates GNL Zamba to Eddy Kenzo

Big Brother Titans: Khosi is finally head of house

Viga awards to be held in April

Uganda to open passport centre in China

Big Brother Titans: And then there were six left

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.