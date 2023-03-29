I will continue raising my daughter singlehandedly, vows Nwagi

By Alfred Byenkya

Swangz Avenue singer Winnie Nwagi has said she is determined to raise her daughter Destiny Valerie Mirembe as a single mother.

She said she has been taking care of Mirembe singlehandedly from the time she separated with her father, Josh, in December 2017.

Mirembe made 12 years this year and celebrated her birthday in early March, with gifts from her mother.

Nwagi also said her relationship with Josh has always been abusive and said she had to leave him alone because he was not adding any value to her life.

“I have been doing everything for her alone and I am determined to continue hustling until she becomes independent,” Nwagi said.

The Matala singer made the remarks during a recent interview with Urban Television.

Throughout her years of stardom, the singer has made it clear that nothing will ever get between herself and her daughter and has often attacked critics for making harsh comments about her.