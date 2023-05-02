I was an official love letter writer in my school- Mao

By Jeff Andrew Lule

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao, nearly broke people’s ribs when he asserted that he was a master in penning love letters.

As a poor boy in Namilyango, he claimed that this was one of his means of getting a grab.

“You know I was good at calligraphy, a very good handwriting,” he noted.

He noted that his excellent handwriting made him the official love letter writer in his hostel, which made the visitors giggle.

This was during the Kuhungira of vice president of the Democratic Party (DP) Fred Mukasa Mbidde on Friday.

He claimed that every time young men always desired to express their feelings and emotions to the females, whether in Namagunga, Gayaza, Nabbingo, or Nabisunsa, among other places, they would run up to him for help.

“I would generally, first of all, call the person and say start assembling my fees. So, they would put biscuits and what.. then I say that’s now okay. Then I write, and I am sure when the lady would receive the letter, should, first of all, look at how the letters are sleeping, and that in itself would open the doors of her heart,” he noted.

When he said that the underprivileged students at Namilyango were known as Kawusi, a group to which he also belonged, he further caused the audience to laugh out their tears.

“I was one of those students who were in Namilyango known as ‘kawusi’. You know Kawusi means you basically have nothing. Kawusi means particularly, your parents don’t visit you. So you are called Kawusi,” he added.

Mao who also the president general of DP, observed that even the canteen had different types of cassava that they would sell to each class of students to demonstrate categorisation.

He pointed out that the fried cassava was known as Kibuga (city), the boiled cassava was known as Kyalo (village), while the one spiced with curry powder variety was known as London.

However, Mao it is always wise to make friends with wealthy people in life, like he was friends with Emmanuel Tayebwa who was in London category.

