Sekina Mwaka Chiringa is a fashion designer, model and stylist who has worked in Nairobi, Kenya for the past 10 years. She owns Seki Classy, a brand that specialises in Nubian clothing. She is currently in Uganda to promote Sabala Fest, a festival aimed at celebrating Nubian culture scheduled for September 2, 2023. Marie Antoinette Owembambazi talked to her about her path to a life of fashion and design in Nairobi.

What sparked your interest in fashion?

I have loved fashion since I was a child. I remember when I was young, I used to have Barbie dolls and my sisters would give me sewing needles and I would sew little tiny dresses from left-over fabric from my mum’s work. The advantage I had was that we had sewing machines in the house, my mum was a tailor and she would teach me how to do different stitches, patterns and how fabrics differ. I would also watch her do her work and I was very much intrigued. I learnt how to sew and stitch before I learnt anything serious in school.

How did you kickstart your career?

That was when I joined university, where I was studying media and journalism, majoring in broadcast journalism. I picked up designing because I thought to myself that I need to do something on the side, something I am really passionate about and that was fashion and design. So, I opened my clothing brand. I had inherited sewing machine and materials from mum.

What was that journey like?

I can’t lie to you and say it was amazing. If I didn’t have the passion, I promise you I would have quit. Imagine having to do your own branding, marketing, stitching and everything. It was tedious and hard, but I thank God I have so many sisters who supported and pushed me to pursue my dream. I also used them as my models so I wouldn’t have to hire and pay for models. My parents also gave me my initial capital.

So just like any other brand, your brand has a name. How did you come up with that name?

Seki Classy was a quite an easy name for me to come up. I came up with this name when I was in primary school because I knew I would one day have my own brand. I came up with Seki Classy because I always had a knack for class. I would always notice outfits that are classy and elegant so I knew I wanted to incorporate that in my brand.

Chiringa (left) showcasing Nubian wear together with a model at the Vision Group head office in Kampala on July 21, 2023

Your brand is associated with Nubian Clothing. What is Nubian clothing and what is it about?

First of all, I am Nubian. The Nubian people are an ethnic group, which originates from northern Sudan and southern Egypt. Nubian dressing is unique, especially among the women. Gurbaba is worn beneath the dress, Kamis Toub is used to cover the shoulders and head, which is similar to the Fidiga, just shorter. I chose to specialise in Nubian wear because it reminds so much of my origins and I wanted to keep in touch with my roots.

What’s your favourite part about being a fashion designer?

My favorite part is that I get to create and make clothes as a passion and also as a form of expression. It is therapy in a way and I wouldn’t change my career for anything.

You are based in Nairobi, how are you navigating the Nairobi fashion industry?

To be honest, it’s not easy because nothing in this life comes easy. Just like any other industry, there are ups and downs in the fashion industry. I am trying to work my way up in Nairobi and so far, so good.

How many collections have you had since you started your brand?

I have had 10 collections since my first collection in 2015 and all them were thoughtfully put together to create a story.

What are some of the achievements you have got since starting you career?

I have achieved quite a number of things; fashion brought me into media houses. It had always been my dream to tell people about my talent. I remember the first time I stepped into a media house, I was like wow! I have got media interviews, media tours on NTV Kenya, KTN, Citizen TV. I got a feature story about my work and brand on KTN AND NOW I am here with you in Uganda. I will say, it has been quite a journey.

Tell me about the projects you’re most proud of?

My biggest ambition is to take Nubian fashion to an international level not just in Nairobi, but all over Africa. Seeing as I am the among the few Nubian clothing designers in Nairobi, that has pushed me to work harder. I hope to open stores in the whole of East Africa. I am hoping to open a shop here in Uganda as well before this year ends or early next year.