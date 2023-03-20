I want to make films when I come back, says Keko

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Jocelyne Tracey Keko, popularly known as Keko, has announced that she is turning her attention to the movie industry.

The once-popular rapper, who left Uganda for Canada in search of greener pastures, revealed that she has been working on a movie script that she plans to shoot in Uganda.

Speaking in an interview, Keko said she has transitioned from being a rapper to a filmmaker, and that she has several movie ideas that she wants to execute in Uganda.

“I am now a film producer and working on some movie scripts. Hopefully, I will shoot them when I come back to Uganda. I want to have a movie set in Uganda,” she said.

Like many artistes in Uganda, Keko has struggled with mental health issues, which affected her career.

It should be remembered that in January 2022, she worried Ugandans when she appeared live on Instagram looking worse for wear. She had an ashen face, sipped on a liquid and proudly smoked what seemed to be a blunt.

Nevertheless, in recent months, Keko has managed to make a comeback and is now exploring new avenues in the entertainment industry.

Keko is best known for her hit songs Make You Dance and Let Me Go, among others.