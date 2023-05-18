I want copyright law enforced, says Fameica as he considers joining musicians’ federation

By Hussein Kiganda

Rapper Shafik Walukagga, commonly known as Fik Fameica, has expressed his intentions to join the newly-established Uganda National Musicians Federation (UNMF).

However, he emphasised that he is not driven by financial gain, but rather by the desire to advocate for the enforcement of copyright law.

During an interview, the singer stated that he holds a prominent position in the music industry and yet his income does not accurately reflect his stature. Hence, his objective is to combat the challenges surrounding the copyright law through his involvement with the UNMF.

“I am not joining the UNMF for monetary reasons. My primary goal is to champion the cause of copyright law. As one of the most successful artistes with numerous hit songs, it is disheartening that my financial returns do not correspond to my accomplishments. Therefore, I believe that the UNMF offers the ideal platform to address this issue,” Fameica explained.

There have been allegations that musicians receive a sum of sh5m whenever they attend UNMF meetings, leading to speculation that many individuals joining the federation are solely motivated by financial gain.

The UNMF was recently unveiled under the supervision of Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja. Several prominent musicians have assumed leadership roles within the Federation; however, some have chosen to disregard its existence.

Currently, Eddy Kenzo is the president, with Sheebah Karungi, Pallaso and Juliana Kanyomozi as vice-presidents. Bebe Cool is in charge of finance, and Jose Chameleone serves as his deputy.

The UNMF aims to unite Ugandan musicians, improve their welfare, and advocate for their rights.