I want Champion Gudo to become youngest landlord in Uganda – Alien Skin

By Dickson Ndugwa

Singer Alien Skin (Patrick Mulwana) on Tuesday, September 19, officially brought back budding child artiste Champion Gudo (Deogratius Ssendiwala) to the Fangone Forest offices in Makindye, a city suburb, and unveiled him at a press conference at the same venue.

Champion Gudo’s father, Godfrey Kibuuka, had picked him from his guardian, Alien Skin.

The two men clashed in August after Kampala Parents School offered Gudo a place a bursary. Alien started dragging his feet about it.

Kibuuka threatened to take action/drag Alien to Police if he didn’t take Gudo to Kampala Parents School.

He said Alien never sought permission from him to take custody of Champion Gudo. However, when Kibuuka took Gudo from Alien, he faced public backlash.

Gudo’s brother claimed their father abandoned his responsibilities when Gudo was just four months old. It was Alien who picked the boy from Kawempe, a city suburb, and started raising him as an artiste and also mini-bodyguard.

To express his happiness over Gudo’s return, Alien has organised a show dubbed The Return of Champion Gudo Twagala Champion in Lugogo on September 23, 2023.

“Champion Gudo, we are organising for you this show although you have only two songs. Although you are the one heading my security, but on that show, I will be your bodyguard. If your songs get over, you will sing my songs for the audience so that we build for your mother a good house and also some rentals so that you become the youngest landlord in Uganda,” said Alien Skin.