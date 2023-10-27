I want a baby with Shakib, Zari reveals

By Mariam Nakalema

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed plans to have a baby with her new husband, Shakib Lutaaya.

The pair got married early this month at a lavish ceremony in South Africa.

“I would love to have a baby girl by my husband Shakib, then for the next baby, we can use a surrogate mother,” Zari stated during an interview in Naguru, a city suburb, on October 26, 2023.

Zari, who is in her mid-forties, has five children – four boys and one girl – while Shakib, in his early thirties, does not have children.