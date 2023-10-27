Friday, October 27, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I want a baby with Shakib, Zari reveals
Top News

I want a baby with Shakib, Zari reveals

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

South Africa-based Ugandan socialite Zari Hassan has revealed plans to have a baby with her new husband, Shakib Lutaaya.

The pair got married early this month at a lavish ceremony in South Africa.

“I would love to have a baby girl by my husband Shakib, then for the next baby, we can use a surrogate mother,” Zari stated during an interview in Naguru, a city suburb, on October 26, 2023.

Zari, who is in her mid-forties, has five children – four boys and one girl – while Shakib, in his early thirties, does not have children.

You may also like

Zari urges celebrities to support Kyabazinga wedding

Saxophonists to do charity concert to empower boychild   

PANAF launches portal for artistes to report rights abuses

I want to marry Winnie Nwagi, Harmonize reveals

Bell Oba Fest leaves fans wanting more

Fans mark 50 years of hip hop

Azawi ready for album music battle

Do over-the-top success gifts enhance candidates’ performance?

Davido gives wife Chioma sh3.7b worth of push presents

Alien Skin has impacted more lives than politicians – Henry Tigan

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.
error: Content is protected !!