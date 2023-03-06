I unfollowed Sheebah because I was fed up – Spice Diana

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Spice Diana has finally opened up on the one issue she has been avoiding to comment on – unfollowing Sheebah Karungi on social media, who also returned the same energy.

The Regular singer said she unfollowed Sheebah because she got tired of her.

“I just unfollowed her. When I get tired of people, I unfollow them,” she said while appearing on a local television station over the weekend.

About them hugging at the unveiling of her StarGal EP in mid 2022 in Munyonyo, Spice noted that it meant nothing because several other artistes were present and so she didn’t hug her out of love.

“For my EP party at Cubana, I can say about 70% of the industry was there. I did not hug her because of me, I just wanted people to see us together,” Spice said.

That Sheebah and Spice Diana were feuding has been a public secret. However, both tried to downplay it, at times even blaming the media for causing the tension.

However, when dancer Ritah Dancehall got dragged to Police by Spice Diana’s management over comments she made about the Regular concert, Sheebah and Spice poked each other openly.