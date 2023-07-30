I turned down music collaboration with Diamond Platnumz- Alien Skin

By Alex Balimwikungu

You can’t fault Alien Skin for having an exaggerated sense of self-worth.

Whereas other Ugandan musicians were pulling all the stops to have a music collaboration with Diamond Platnumz on his recent visit with little success, Alien Skin claims he turned down a music collaboration offer with the Bongo star.

The Fangon Forest singer Alien Skin has revealed that he turned down a music collaboration with one of East Africa’s high-ranked musicians Diamond Platnumz.

During Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz’s performance in Uganda at Kololo Airstrip recently, reports suggested that he intended to join efforts on a musical project with trending singer Alien Skin.

During an interview on radio, Alien confirmed the rumour, maintaining that he turned the opportunity down after realizing that the terms never favored him.

He pegged his decision to abiding by his core principles of never pleading with anyone in life, regardless of their importance.

“If you doubt, go and ask Comedy Store CEO Alex Muhangi, Alien Skin bragged.