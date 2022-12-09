I told Jeff Kiwa I doubted Sheebah – MC Kats

By Ahmad Muto

City events emcee and media personality, Edwin Katamba, alias MC Kats has revealed that the first time he had about singer Sheebah Karungi getting signed as an artiste by her erstwhile manager Jeff Kiwa, he doubted she was ever going to breakthrough as an artiste.



That not even Jeff playing him Sheebah’s unrelased music on repeat convinced him she had the potential to get to the top, only to be get shocked when the singer could not stop putting out chart topping songs consistently.



He made the revelation to the Exercise singer via Instagram: “Hello @sheebahrichthisyear, Doubt I ever told you this story. When @bornsolucky first told me he had signed you I was so not sure, I had my doubts. He kept playing me all your non-released music in his small car and in @guvnoruganda and all he said this is going to be a hit. As years went by, Jeez, he kept hit and hits in my ears.”

MC Kats who has hosted a number of events/concerts in the city and beyond added that he has never paid for a concert but Sheebah’s is going to be his first for doubting her.

“I am going to pay for my ticket and guess you will be the first Ugandan artiste whose concert I will pay for. Because when I doubted you, you kept going with platinum hits. I owe you for your courage and self believe plus consistency,”



Sheebah has also been severally reminded she is not a good artistes/singer by fellow singers. She made news with Cinderella Sanyu four years ago when she was told her stage performances are sub-par, a challenge that nearly drew them and their fans to brink of an all out battle. Then singer Catherine Kusasira also appeared on a local television station and said she is just helped by good beats, but can neither sing nor handle a live band.

On Sheebah’s part, she said she takes pleasure in disproving her critics by putting in the work.

Sheebah has since left Jeff Kiwa’s Team No Sleep (TNS) music camp and this is going to be her first major gig since her exit with two shows at the Kampala Serena Hotel on Friday, December 9 and Saturday, December 10.