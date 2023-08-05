I support Uganda National Musicians Federation because of Kenzo, says Rema

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Rema Namakula has expressed support for the Uganda National Musicians Federation because her baby daddy, Eddy Kenzo aka Edirisa Musuuza, is the president.

She confessed that although she doesn’t recall being approached by the federation, she is still supportive of it.

“I can’t fail to support it because Kenzo is the father of my child, so automatically, I have to be on their side,“ Rema, who is married to Dr. Hamza Sebunya, said.

Rema was speaking at Theatre La Bonita in Kampala on August 4, at the show of her friend, actress Evelyn Namulondo, dubbed from Zero to Hero.

Rema revealed that she prays and fast for the federation members so that they accomplish their objectives, including fighting for copyright, which she is also interested in.