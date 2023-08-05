Saturday, August 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News I support Uganda National Musicians Federation because of Kenzo, says Rema
Celebrity News

I support Uganda National Musicians Federation because of Kenzo, says Rema

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Singer Rema Namakula has expressed support for the Uganda National Musicians Federation because her baby daddy, Eddy Kenzo aka Edirisa Musuuza, is the president.

She confessed that although she doesn’t recall being approached by the federation, she is still supportive of it.

“I can’t fail to support it because Kenzo is the father of my child, so automatically, I have to be on their side,“ Rema, who is married to Dr. Hamza Sebunya, said.

Rema was speaking at Theatre La Bonita in Kampala on August 4, at the show of her friend, actress Evelyn Namulondo, dubbed from Zero to Hero.

Rema revealed that she prays and fast for the federation members so that they accomplish their objectives, including fighting for copyright, which she is also interested in.

You may also like

Cindy’s daughter in Little Miss Universe contest

Jamaican reggae giants Morgan Heritage release video of song featuring Kenzo

Geosteady reveals how he navigates relationship with two baby mamas

Kapa Cat, Martha Mukisa in fresh war of words

Levixone irked by Desire Luzinda dating rumours, seeks dime to marry &...

Desire, daughter jet in for Phaneroo ninth anniversary

Diamond Platnumz explains why he beefs Alikiba

Events host MC Isaac Blessed joins popular TV series

Sheebah/Cindy concert to empower girl-child, says Victoria University vice-chancellor

US rapper Cardi B hurls microphone at concert-goer who threw drink at...

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.