I support Sheebah because she is brown, says Gravity Omutujju

by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema 

Okwepicha singer Gravity Omutujju, real name Gereson Wabuyi, has explained why he has chosen to support Sheebah Karungi rather than Cindy Sanyu despite having a song dubbed Bidagala with the latter in 2021.

The two female singers have a musical battle slated for September 15 at Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala.

“I have a song with Cindy, but that does not mean she is better than Sheebah. Yes, Cindy is good in love music, but I support Sheebah because her music is by far better than Cindy’s. Above all, Sheebah has energy and vibe on stage besides having more hit songs than Cindy. Another thing is, she is beautiful and brown and it’s the most important thing in ladies,” Gravity stated during a TV interview on Saturday, August 26, 2023 .

After over five years of incessant bickering and verbal exchanges, Cindy and Sheebah shared a space on Monday, August 21, 2023 at Victoria University, Kampala, where they tore each other apart verbally.

