Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I suffered peeling, cooking matooke every Easter while in jail – MP Ssegirinya
Top News

I suffered peeling, cooking matooke every Easter while in jail – MP Ssegirinya

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Isaac Nuwagaba

Opposition Member of Parliament Muhammad Ssegirinya (Kawempe North) testified in different churches on Easter Sunday about how Jesus Christ aided him to come out of prison to celebrate Easter with his voters and his mother.

He moved from St Paul Catholic Church, Kyebando to St Kizito Catholic Church, Bwaise.

Ssegirinya, who had been under detention at Kigo Prison with his counterpart, Allan Ssewanyana (Makindye West), shared their experience of suffering and psychological torture.

“I spent two Easters in jail and I suffered (while) cooking and peeling matooke during Easter and Christmas together with Ssewanyana, who even never knew how to peel matooke,” Ssegirinya added.

“I have not come here to pray with you only, but to also ask religious leaders here to pray for all political prisoners rotting in different prisons of Uganda,” he added while addressing Christians at St Kizito Church in Bwaise.

Ssewanyana and Ssegirinya are facing trial in connection to the spate of machete murders in the greater Masaka region in 2021 shortly after the general election.

They were on February 13, 2023, granted bail by the High Court in Masaka city. They had been on remand since September 2021.

The released MPs were directed to report to the registrar of the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala once a month, but also warned against interfering with investigations into their cases.

You may also like

Ziza Bafana reported to police after failing to perform at Easter show

I don’t have to attend church to prove my faith in God,...

Nessim’s story: From karaoke singer to being one of Uganda’s top producers

We are not retiring any time soon, vow Chameleone & Bebe Cool

Spice Diana credits Manager Roger for her success

Kenzo co-Grammy nominee Matt B promises to return to Uganda

Woman arrested over feigning pregnancy, stealing baby in Yumbe

Iron sheets saga: Kitutu faces 10 years in jail over corruption

Forbes 30 under 30: Kenya, Rwanda & Tanzania represent East Africa

Flavia Tumusiime recollects first pregnancy, flatters Kabuura

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.