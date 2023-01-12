Thursday, January 12, 2023
Latest News

I still regret Daddy Andre affair- Nina Roz

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Alex Balimwikungu

For many couples, moving in together represents the next exciting step in a relationship. It was the case with singer Nina Kankunda, a.k.a Nina Roz when she went public about her relationship with producer Andrew Ojambo (Daddy Andre).

The two shared a whirl-wind romance, which ended in April last year. Their split was so bitter, they went separate ways after she dragged him to Police with a litany of accusations, among them, theft of her car.

With a tinge of regret, she says that as a couple, they had chosen to keep their romantic affairs out of the public eye, something that had been executed quite well for some good time.

However, their secret love bubble burst after photos of their traditional Kukyala ceremony were spread across the internet. She has vowed to be careful going forward.

” The next time I get into a serious relationship, I will come out and tell you publicly without hiding like the last time. I think it will bring out a difference. In fact, I was hurt that I hid my wedding away from you and you later learned about it.

So this time around, I will let you know. We chose to hide it from you because we didn’t feel safe if you had got to know about it in the first place. For now, all is well and it was a lesson for me,” she said.

