I started Swangz Avenue’s name- Vampino

By Hussein Kiganda

Legendary dancehall artist Elvis Kirya, popularly known as Vampino, has claimed that he is the mastermind behind the name “Swangz Avenue,” one of Uganda’s biggest music record labels.

Speaking in a recent interview, Vampino revealed that the label’s name was derived from Muswangali, the village where he and Benon Mugumbya used to stay in Makindye.

According to Vampino, Swangz Avenue began as a place for good vibes with fellow musicians and friends.

However, after he and Benon got a gig to sing in America on a convention, they bought the studio machinery with the help of a friend and on their return to Uganda, the studio kicked off with Benon as the producer, who had gained experience from Steve Jean.

“Swangz avenue is a name that started at my home as an abbreviation from Muswangali the village name at Salama road Makindye where we used to stay. It all started as a place for good vibes with fellow musicians and friends then after a short while we got a gig with Benon to go and sing in America on a convention where we bought the Studio machinery with the help of a friend William, a citizen there. On our return the studio kicked off with Benon as the producer who had gained experience from Steve Jean,” Vampino narrated.

He added that the label attracted several artists such as Juliana, Blue 3, Goodlyfe, Grace Nakimera, and many more. However, Vampino noted that there were no returns registered at that time, and only maintenance was done.

However, Vampino’s American visa was still valid, and he planned to go back with Benon, but he had to leave first because Benon was busy doing adverts for Buzz to source for his flight ticket funds. It was during this period that Julius Kyaze came in and teamed up with Benon to commercialize Swangz in Vampino’s absence in America.

“When I went I expected Benon to join me later but they had to team up with Julius Kyaze and commercialized Swangz in my absence,” he said.

When Vampino returned to Uganda after seven months, he found that everything had changed, including Swangz Avenue’s shift from Muswangali to Muyenga. Benon had also settled in commercial production. As a result, Vampino decided to start his solo career and even changed his name from Vampos to Vampino.

The story of how Swangz Avenue came to be remains a subject of debate, with some claiming that Vampino’s claims are baseless but the singer insists that he played a significant role in its making.