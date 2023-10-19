I stage Serena Hotel concerts just to maintain my brand- Bebe Cool

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Bebe Cool, alias Big Size is one who lives life for the gallery. He will do anything as long as it gets him the limelight.

In typical Bebe Cool fashion, he has come out and claimed that for all the years he has held concerts at Kampala Serena Hotel, he has never made any single profit.

Among local artistes, hosting a show at Kampala Serena is viewed as a sign of prestige as revellers pay over sh100,000 for an ordinary ticket.

For Bebe Cool, Serena hotel is for prestige while Kiwatule is his cash cow.

“After my shows at Kampala Serena Hotel, people would hound me for money thinking I had made a killing, which was wrong. I make more money from Kiwatule than I have ever made at Serena hotel,” he said on TV.

Bebe Cool had done four years concerts at Serena in 2014,2015,2016 and 2018. His famous concerts, “Tondeka e Kiwatule are back after the Covid-19 lockdown.