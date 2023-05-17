Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I said it! Kapa Cat gloats over Martha Mukisa concert flop
Top News

I said it! Kapa Cat gloats over Martha Mukisa concert flop

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Mariam Nakalema 

Singer Catherine Tumusiime, commonly known as Kapa Cat, has emphasised that she knew Martha Mukisa’s Sisaaga (I am not joking) concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on May 12 was bound to end in failure.

Ogamba tosaaga naye, olabise okusaagila ku Freedom City… (You say you are not joking, but you seem to be joking about Freedom City),” Kapa Cat wrote on Facebook on April 25.

True to Kapa’s words, there were a handful of revellers at Mukisa’s show.

“I am not a prophet of doom. I only said the truth about Martha Mukisa’s concert that she has no songs and it was not the right time for her; she over rushed,“ she said.

Kapa made the remarks as she was singing a contract with her new management on May 15, 2023 in Makindye, Kampala.

However, Mukisa insists that the concert was a resounding success.

Even when the crowds stayed away, she had support from fellow musicians Spice Diana, Nina Roz, Vinka, Kabako, Zafaran, Green Daddy, Alien Skin, Fresh Kid, and Vivian Tendo, among others, who played for the small audience.

“SISAAGA CONCERT was a success we thank God,” Mukisa posted.

You may also like

Why Loukman Ali missed out on Uganda Film Festival 2023 nominees

Uganda Boxing Federation boss Moses Muhangi arrested

Muyenga Tank Hill rotary installs new president

Loukman Ali mocks Kenzo Caribbean award nomination for ‘Born in Africa’

Sheebah challenged over sh3.5 trillion Wizkid royalty claim

I have never stopped performing, Exodus clarifies

UCC boss backs actress representing Uganda at Ghana’s African Monologue Challenge

Martha Mukisa took a necessary risk with Freedom City concert – Recho...

Eleanor Nabwiso paid sh7,000 by movie streaming platform after a year

We have skills but no market, laments filmmaker Samuel Saviour

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.