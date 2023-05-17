I said it! Kapa Cat gloats over Martha Mukisa concert flop

By Mariam Nakalema

Singer Catherine Tumusiime, commonly known as Kapa Cat, has emphasised that she knew Martha Mukisa’s Sisaaga (I am not joking) concert at Freedom City on Entebbe Road on May 12 was bound to end in failure.

“Ogamba tosaaga naye, olabise okusaagila ku Freedom City… (You say you are not joking, but you seem to be joking about Freedom City),” Kapa Cat wrote on Facebook on April 25.

True to Kapa’s words, there were a handful of revellers at Mukisa’s show.

“I am not a prophet of doom. I only said the truth about Martha Mukisa’s concert that she has no songs and it was not the right time for her; she over rushed,“ she said.

Kapa made the remarks as she was singing a contract with her new management on May 15, 2023 in Makindye, Kampala.

However, Mukisa insists that the concert was a resounding success.

Even when the crowds stayed away, she had support from fellow musicians Spice Diana, Nina Roz, Vinka, Kabako, Zafaran, Green Daddy, Alien Skin, Fresh Kid, and Vivian Tendo, among others, who played for the small audience.

“SISAAGA CONCERT was a success we thank God,” Mukisa posted.