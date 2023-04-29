Saturday, April 29, 2023
I pursued Nayebale for two years, Mbidde says as he addresses age gap concerns

By Mariam Nakalema 

There have been several incidents, where a much younger woman marries an older, established man with the sole intention of taking over his property once he dies. It is against this background that East African Legislative Assembly MP Mukasa Mbidde, 48, quashed the fears of some sections of the public during his wedding reception at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa on Entebbe Road on April 28, 2023.

Prior to the reception, Mbidde and Phiona Nayebale, who looks like she is in her 20s, exchanged vows at Uganda Martyrs Minor Basilica, Munyonyo.

Speaking to journalists, Mbidde said Nayebale was hard-to-get, the more reason his heart is settled.

“I know what people are saying that my dear wife is young, but I am not afraid of anything. I love my wife from the bottom of my heart. I pursued Nayebale for two years, but it was not easy.”

Turning to his bride, Mbidde vowed: “Now that I finally have you, I promise to love you until my last breath.“

On her part, Nayebale said: “I am happy for this day. I thank God it has come. I promise to love you my husband, Mbidde. Age does not matter at all.”

Mbidde’s first wife, Bukomansimbi Woman MP Susan Namaganda, passed on in a road accident on the Kampala-Masaka highway in 2015.

