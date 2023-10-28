I produced ‘Bwepaba’, Demario assures Sheebah

By Mariam Nakalema

Audio producer Simon Peter Omara, commonly known as Demario, has expressed disappointment with singer Sheebah Karungi over crediting another producer for her Bwepaba song.

While appearing on Bukedde TV on Saturday, October 28, he said he got confused when Sheebah credited producer Artin on her song with Fik Fameica dubbed Bwepaba.

”Bwepaba song was produced by me. I was so disappointed when I saw Sheebah on a certain interview crediting Artin for the Bwepaba song, yet it was me who produced it. I don’t know whether she forgot or not. That song was first done by Fik Fameica, then Sheebah came in later,” Demario vows .

Some of the other songs Demario has produced include Babandana by Grenade Official, Picha by Pinky and most of the songs by Mudra.