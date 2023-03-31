Friday, March 31, 2023
Top News

I preferred nursing to acting, says ‘Nakawunde’

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Acting legend Harriet Nalubwama Makubuya, known for her character ‘Nakawunde’ in the 1990s dramas That’s Life Mwattu and Bibaawo, has opened up on why she left acting.

She revealed that when she went abroad, she realised that her professional career in nursing was more important than acting, and leaving space for new entrants was vital for the growth of the film industry.

“I decided to take on another career from drama and I am now a nurse by profession. I felt I had given enough and I needed to let other people share the same space,” Nalubwama said.

She added that she is very happy that the industry has developed over time and she hopes to see more progress.

“It delights me to see that the industry has developed so much to the extent that we even have movies on Netflix, and with billboards in town,” she said.

Nakawunde is currently in the country. She has been holding meetings with young emerging actors, inspiring them to take on the acting career.

