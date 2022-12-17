I pity artistes who do drugs, says Qute Kaye

By Mariam Nakalema

For several years, musician Ivan Kavuma aka Qute Kaye, known for his 2006 hit Ginkeese, battled drug addiction, which destroyed his burgeoning music career. In 2018, he was allegedly caught stealing car head lights.

Kaye has now turned a new leaf and started Another Chance Foundation, which aims at creating awareness about drug abuse and its repercussions.

In a similar vein, he has gone ahead to release a gospel song titled Testimony, in which he thanks God for giving him a second chance at life.

During the shooting of its video in Munyonyo, Kampala on December 16, Kaye expressed concern for artistes who use drugs.

“I know what drugs did to me. I feel pity for artistes who use them, especially the female ones,” he said.

Kaye revealed that he will be recording more of gospel than secular music “although I will be singing in bars to teach people how bad drugs are.”