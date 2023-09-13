I no longer need management – Kapa Cat

By Mariam Nakalema

Dancehall singer Catherine Tumusiime, popularly known as Kapa Cat, has parted ways with her new management Karma Ivan and Arafat.

She only signed with them in May 2023 after separating with Taf Music.

”I do not waste time. Karma Ivan failed to do what we agreed on; promotion and marketing zero. They even failed to push the song they did for me, so you expect me to stay there? No! So let me do my own thing. We usually get management because we expect them to do for us good music and many other things, so if they fail with your dreams, automatically you depart from them,” Kapa said.

She made the remarks during an interview at singer Geosteady’s concert at Hotel Africana on September 8, 2023.

Kapa Cat wondered why singer Pallaso had not warned her about about Karma. Karma Ivan once managed Pallaso, but they later separated.

However, Kapa said she would remain friends with Karma and Arafat.

“Musically we have separated,” she added.