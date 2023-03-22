Wednesday, March 22, 2023
Celebrity News

I no longer feel safe, Chozen Blood

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Chozen Blood(Patrick Musasizi) has revealed that he no longer feels safe after  receiving threats on the phone days ago.

Through his social media handles, the “sharpshooter” hitmaker stated he is frightened and to tell his fans about it, he has penned down a song, which he intends to call “Samuwaako”, to let the world track the root cause of his death if it so happens.

“W’ve witnessed Ugandan artists passing on mysteriously, thinking of the recent phone call threats, my voice is my weapon am in studio recording *SAMUWAAKO*muli bagamba yafiira bwereere,” the singer wrote.

Weeks ago, an unidentified man claiming to be the husband of Winnie Nwagi asked Chozen to stop hanging out with her.

The man in an audio recording, that went viral online, claimed that Chozen and Winnie had taken their relationship to another level after their collabo song dubbed “yitayo”, and felt threatened by their growing friendship.

Days ago, the two were spotted in a city “kafunda” enjoying their “friend-lover” time, sparking speculations that they had become items to each other

