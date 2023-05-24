I never ripped my Ugandan national ID, Julie Mutesasira clarifies

By Alex Balimwikungu

After a six-year struggle, Ugandan gospel musician Julie Birungi Mutesasira has been granted Canadian citizenship.

For the singer and former pastor’s wife, who has since moved her children to live with her in Canada, it was a major triumph; her relief was palpable in an Instagram post.

On Tuesday, May 23, Julie revealed that she was granted Canadian citizenship together with her children.

In her caption, Julie expressed her happiness and thanked God for the feat.

“We thank God we (are) now officially Canadian citizens,” she wrote, complete with pictures of her family.

However, moments later, she shared a photo of a ripped plastic identity card. Many on social media were quick to notice and wondered why she could destroy the national ID, perceived to be from Uganda.

“What could be the reason why Julie Mutesasira destroyed her motherland Ugandan national documents after being given Canadian citizenship?” one Twitter observer queried.

For many, the conclusion was that she did it out of palpable relief or hate for her country.

“I believe many other Ugandans would do that if they got such an opportunity,” some argued.

The singer denies it is a Ugandan National ID she ripped. “What you saw was a resident card. Since I am now a citizen, I no longer need it,” she explained.