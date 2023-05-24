Wednesday, May 24, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News I never ripped my Ugandan national ID, Julie Mutesasira clarifies
Top News

I never ripped my Ugandan national ID, Julie Mutesasira clarifies

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alex Balimwikungu

After a six-year struggle, Ugandan gospel musician Julie Birungi Mutesasira has been granted Canadian citizenship. 

For the singer and former pastor’s wife, who has since moved her children to live with her in Canada, it was a major triumph; her relief was palpable in an Instagram post. 

On Tuesday, May 23, Julie revealed that she was granted Canadian citizenship together with her children.

In her caption, Julie expressed her happiness and thanked God for the feat.

“We thank God we (are) now officially Canadian citizens,” she wrote, complete with pictures of her family.

However, moments later, she shared a photo of a ripped plastic identity card. Many on social media were quick to notice and wondered why she could destroy the national ID, perceived to be from Uganda.

“What could be the reason why Julie Mutesasira destroyed her motherland Ugandan national documents after being given Canadian citizenship?” one Twitter observer queried. 

For many, the conclusion was that she did it out of palpable relief or hate for her country.

“I believe many other Ugandans would do that if they got such an opportunity,” some argued.  

The singer denies it is a Ugandan National ID she ripped.  “What you saw was a resident card.  Since I am now a citizen, I no longer need it,” she explained.

You may also like

Ugandans rally votes for Racheal Nduhukire’s African Monologue Challenge bid

Pallaso cries out to beer companies for support ahead of ‘Love Fest’...

Cartoonist Spire stops online campaigns on societal issues over threats on life

No artiste wants to perform on stage while pregnant – Anne Kansiime

Mesach Semakula thanks fans for turning up for ‘Mesach at 46’ concert

Nigerian queen hails Triplets Ghetto Kids while on visit to Uganda

Hollywood actor Ntare Mwine tips Ugandan filmmakers on director-actor relationships

Zuchu cancels Diamond over statement praising Ghanaian rapper as best kisser

Ugandan Hollywood actor Ntare Mwine in the country, to grace Uganda Film...

VIDEO: Kabako introduces baby son to Bobi Wine

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.