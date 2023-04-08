I need a music battle with Eddy Kenzo- Big Eye  

Saturday, April 8, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Mariam Nakalema

For many in the industry, musician Ibrahim Mayanja is a clown who spends more time bragging about his prowess rather than sing.

The singer who once threw a tantrum on stage at the Eddy Kenzo festival after his latest song, “Husband Material” was not played, says he still has been against the Grammy Award nominee.

Big Eye at the Phillip Omondi stadium before the game with journalists. Photo by Mariam Nakalema

He thinks the stage is ripe for music battle between them and he wants it to happen at Lugogo Cricket Oval.

“I am Big Eye and I am big! Musically, I don’t fear Eddy Kenzo because he is any better than I am. He is just a lucky musician.  If there is any promoter who can organize a battle between us, I am ready for it. I want to embarrass Kenzo,” Big Eye vowed.

He was at the MTN Phillip Omondi stadium at a football match where journalists and celebrities played.  

Big Eye was once a member of Eddy Kenzo’s Big Talent but they split after a bitter row. In several interviews, Big Eye brands Kenzo selfish.

