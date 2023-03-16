Thursday, March 16, 2023
I miss the stage – Cindy

By Hussein Kiganda

Musician and actress Cindy Sanyu announced a few months ago that she was taking maternity leave and would, therefore, not perform for some time before she gives birth.

Well, she could be considering rescinding her statements. The Boom Party hitmaker revealed through her social media handles that despite all the blessings from God, she misses the stage.

“God has not given us a spirit of fear. But He has given unto us a spirit of power, love, and a sound mind. I miss the stage,” she wrote.

Karole Kasita, her close friend, did not take leave when she was pregnant. Even with her protruding belly, she pulled off massive strokes on stage. The same goes for Barbadian singer Rihanna and several other artistes.

However, in February, Cindy hinted that she was working on an East African album and was going to travel to Tanzania and Rwanda to record songs from there.

