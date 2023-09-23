I met my husband on Facebook – Vivian Tendo

By Hussein Kiganda

Singer Vivian Tendo Ntubiro has recently shared the story of how she met her husband, Moses Wasswa Tinsley, revealing that she had no prior knowledge of him until he reached out to her via social media.

The Mukati songstress disclosed that Tinsley initiated contact with her on Facebook shortly after her departure from her former management, Route Entertainment, which was owned by singer and songwriter Joshua Kibera, also known as Yesse Oman Rafiki.

She explained that Tinsley approached her as a benevolent individual, intending to offer support as she grappled with the emotional turmoil stemming from her break-up with her management and the unsettling threats she was receiving from unidentified individuals.

“After parting ways with my music management, I started receiving threats. Someone reached out to me through Facebook Messenger, extending a helping hand if needed. I exchanged contact information with him, and eventually, he became the man I married. That’s how our paths crossed,” Vivian Tendo recounted.

On June 3, 2023, Vivian Tendo introduced Tinsley to her parents, just a few months after his marriage proposal. In July 2023, the couple exchanged vows, embarking on their journey of matrimony.

It’s worth noting that prior to her relationship with Moses Wasswa Tinsley, there were rumours suggesting that Vivian Tendo was romantically involved with Musa Atagenda, a city businessman and sports philanthropist, which she vehemently dismissed.

Vivian and her husband join a long queue of couples who met on social media and married one another. Some of the prominent couples of this kind are; Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid, Iggy Azalea and Nick Young, Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin, Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams, Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith.