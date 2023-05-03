I made Geosteady change his mind about relocating to America – Prima

By Ahmad Muto

Geosteady’s estranged baby mama, Prima Ndagire aka Prima Kardashi, has continued to reveal intimate details of her brief reconciliation with the singer in 2022 and how it was scripted.

While appearing on TV over the weekend, Prima said Geosteady, the father of her two children, was on the verge of relocating to the US, but she made him change his mind, inadvertently saving his career.

“We spoke on phone and he seemed not okay musically. He wanted to quit to move to America. He was there while I was in Dubai. I asked him why yet he is still young and can make a lot of money. I told him we could do something to hype his career again,” she said.

That, Prima said, was when he considered returning. His wife, who was supposed to be in the video of Sembera, got booted and Prima became the vixen, just to support the father of her children. Prima said she bought her own costume and showed up, but never again.

Prima also claimed the singer’s Dine with Geosteady show would have flopped had it not been for her.

She said there was zero buzz about the show and so he proposed the idea of a presser, where they would act as if they were back together after their 2020 fallout to sell the show.

“I was not hearing about the show anywhere. Even saying we were back together was to hype the show… But he did not appreciate me,” Prima claimed.

Recall during the Dine with Geosteady show in December 2022, Prima and Geosteady danced together at Cubana in Munyonyo, only to clash online in February 2023, with Prima claiming she co-sponsored the show, because the singer was broke, and always struggles musically when they are not together.

On his part, Geosteady accused his baby mama of trying to bring down his brand by making wild allegations. He also claimed to be aware why she travelled to Dubai and Malaysia a lot, secrets he was on the verge of divulging.