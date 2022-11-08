Tuesday, November 8, 2022
“I love you so much!” Speaker Among gushes over husband Magogo on birthday

By Alex Balimwikungu

Speaker Anita Among gushed over her husband Hon. Moses Magogo on Tuesday as he thanked him for never ceasing to amaze her.

Hon. Among, the Speaker of the 11th parliament took to social media to share a rare cozy snap and message with the Federation of Uganda Football Association (FUFA) boss.

In her message she stated, “To my loving husband and friend who never ceases to amaze me. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend, best companion and a life partner.

May the Almighty fill you this day and the following years ahead with overflowing joy, happiness and his blessings of good health, great wisdom and endless abilities to serve our peoples and this beautiful country.” Said Among

Magogo was born on 8th November, 1976 in Buyende District formerly Kamuli District.

