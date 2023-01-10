I know my worth – Spice Diana tells off promoters

By Reagan Ssempijja

After a recently-released list of booking rates attached to various artistes, an uproar has since ensued, with many labelling the list deeply ridiculous.

Whether or not the list carries any authenticity to it, considering how controversial the author – Andrew Bajjo Mukasa – has always come off, many artistes, including Uganda Musicians Association president Cindy Sanyu have come out to rubbish it, the latest being Spice Diana.

In an interview with New Vision on January 9, Diana, who was allocated sh3.5m on the list, laughed at the promoters, saying: “I know my worth, and that will not change simply because a certain promoter thinks otherwise. And what annoys me even more is for someone to imagine that they understand my business more than I do.”

Diana added that her fans make her who she is, not the promoters.

According to the list, artistes who do not agree with the rates allocated to them were advised to organise their own shows. With the egos flaring up so far, looks like this could be an easy option for them.