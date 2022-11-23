I just hate men who disrespect women-Sheebah

By Jeff Andrew Lule

“If you are abused, leave, don’t stay where you are not wanted, if a man loves you, let them support you,” local female artist Sheebah Karungi noted.

While speaking during a radio talk show at one of the local FM radio stations, the artiste clarified that she respects marriage but only hates men who abuse and disrespect women.

“My message is not for women to get out of their marriage. No! I have my friends who are happily married, respected and supported by their husbands. There are also good men out there. I just don’t like men who are irresponsible, and those who suppress women,” he added.

She further noted that many men have stood with her, contributed to her success and are always there when she needs guidance.

“I am not a man hater but I hate the fact that some men disrespect men. But I don’t ignore the fact that women are not given chances the same way men are given, I don’t ignore the fact that women have always been put down and men have always been praised. We must accept that it is hard for women to sit at the table of men and they listen to you,” she noted.

Sheebah said many women suffer in silence within their marriages and even end up losing lives, in the name of protecting the images of their families, which is wrong.

“The girl child is suppressed in society to make everyone comfortable in their own way. It is like a girl bringing a man who is not Muslim, a real man of her choice that she loves, but a father insists that she must bring a Muslim, and you don’t care about her happiness. So, she will bring a Muslim just to make you happy,” she noted.